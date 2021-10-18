These Patriots Players Now Are Eligible To Be Activated Off PUP List

NFL Week 7 Opening Lines: Massive Favorites Overpower Underwhelming Slate Four games feature spreads of at least 10 points by Mike Cole 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

If the opening lines are any indication, Week 7 of the NFL season might be the perfect time to check some activities off your fall to-do list.

Whether it’s raking leaves, carving pumpkins or having a cold cider while staring off into the distance while waiting for the cruel, harsh winter, there are probably far better things to do than watch Week 7 football.

Unless, of course, you’ve got some skin in the game. Despite some underwhelming matchups with laughably large betting lines, there is always betting, fantasy football, pick ’em pools and everything in between in which to dabble. You can always put off those chores until next weekend anyway.

With that said, here are the NFL Week 7 opening lines and totals via DraftKings Sportsbook.

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

Denver Broncos at (-5.5) Cleveland Browns, 43

SUNDAY, OCT. 24

New York Jets at (-7) New England Patriots, 42.5

Washington Football Team at (-10) Green Bay Packers, 48.5

Cincinnati Bengals at (-6.5) Baltimore Ravens, 47

(-4) Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans, 56.5

(-3) Carolina Panthers at New York Giants (no total)

(-1) Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 47.5

Detroit Lions at (-15.5) Los Angeles Rams, 50

Philadelphia Eagles at (-3) Las Vegas Raiders, 48.5

Chicago Bears at (-13.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 47.5

Houston Texans at (-17) Arizona Cardinals, 48

Indianapolis Colts at (-4) San Francisco 49ers, 44.5

MONDAY, OCT. 25

(-3.5) New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, 44