Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview for NFL Week 10 on FanDuel Sportsbook by SportsGrid November 13 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Date: Sunday, November 14

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium

Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Panthers +410| Cardinals -550

Spread: Cardinals -10.5

Total: 44 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Panthers +55000 | Cardinals +850

Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals Predictions and Picks

Panthers +10.5

Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals News and Analysis

Carolina Panthers Analysis

The Panthers’ injury woes continue on offense, with starting quarterback Sam Darnold placed on the injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Backup quarterback P.J. Walker is expected to start, leading a Carolina Panthers’ offense ranked 31st in the league. This season, Carolina takes a systematic approach to the offense, running a play every 26.5 seconds as part of a balanced 58%/42% pass-to-run ratio. The Week 10 matchup might prove difficult for the Panthers, facing a Cardinals defense ranked second in DOVA, per Football Outsiders, which might spell trouble for running back Christian McCaffrey and a receiving corps featuring Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore. Making one start last season, Walker completed 24 passes for 256 yards and one touchdown in a Week 11 20-0 win over the Detroit Lions.

Dating back to last season, the Panthers on the road are 9-3 against the spread and have a 5-6 record outright.

Arizona Cardinals Analysis

Looking forward to the postseason as one of the top teams in the league, the Arizona Cardinals look to keep the momentum going, especially with news of their high-power quarterback Kyler Murray listed as a game-time decision. Murray, dealing with an ankle injury, sat out of the Cardinals’ 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers. If Murray cannot play, expect Colt McCoy to take over under center duties. In the Week 9 win, McCoy threw for 249 yards and one touchdown, taking of a Cardinals offense ranked sixth, per PFF. This season, the Cardinals use an extremely balanced approach to the offense, using a 52%/48% pass-to-run ratio, calling a play every 27.5 seconds.

The Week 10 matchup might prove to be challenging, facing a Panthers defense ranked 10th in DVOA. Dating back to last season, the Cardinals at home are 5-7 against the spread, posting a 7-5 record outright.