NFL Odds: Aaron Rodgers' Absence Yields Big Packers-Chiefs Line Shift The Chiefs now are a heavy favorite this weekend by Adam London 3 hours ago

Aaron Rodgers will be out of action Sunday, and the significance of the star quarterback’s absence extends beyond Arrowhead Stadium.

Rodgers is not eligible to play in Week 9 after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19. The upcoming Green Bay Packers-Kansas City Chiefs matchup, which opened with the home team laying 2.5 points, immediately was taken off betting boards after news of Rodgers’ positive test broke. The contest eventually was made available for action with a new point spread of Chiefs -8 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This marks the second time in as many weeks we’ve seen a dramatic line shift in a Packers game in wake of a significant absence. The Arizona Cardinals went from a 3.5-point home favorite to a 6-point favorite last week after it was determined Davante Adams would be sidelined for Week 8 due to a positive COVID-19 test. Green Bay went on to win the “Thursday Night Football” clash outright, 24-21.

The Chiefs are 2-6 against the spread this season, the second-worst mark in the league. Kansas City failed to cover 10.5 points at home Monday night against the New York Giants in a 20-17 win.