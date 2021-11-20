NFL SuperContest Picks: Why Saints Are Great Underdog Bet Vs. Eagles 'Chicken Dinner' is NESN's entry in the contest by Sam Panayotovich and Mike Cole 27 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Team NESN is a part of the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went a perfect 5-0 in Week 10.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

WEEK 11 #SUPERCONTEST LINES🏈



Be sure to get your picks in by 11:59 pm this Saturday (11/20)!



Mobile Picks must be in by 9 pm Saturday (11/20) 📲 pic.twitter.com/lbpfaVPl0D — SuperBook Nevada (@SuperBookNV) November 17, 2021

Here are Sam’s and Mike’s picks for Week 11 of the SuperContest:

New Orleans Saints +2 at Philadelphia Eagles

MC: So the Saints were catching 3 points last week against a potential Super Bowl contender (Tennessee), and this week it’s basically the same number against a lesser Eagles team? One big reason to like New Orleans here is its run defense, which ranks first in DVOA. Running the ball is the key to Philly’s offense, with the Eagles averaging more than 200 rushing yards per game in this impressive three-game stretch. If the Saints can take that away, they’ll be in business.

Jacksonville Jaguars +6 vs. San Francisco 49ers

SP: This number doesn’t even make sense. The lookahead line was San Francisco -4.5 and now it’s -6 because the Niners beat the struggling Rams on Monday Night Football? Kyle Shanahan and Co. have failed to cover the spread in six of their last eight games. There’s no chance we’re laying this bloated number on the road — even if it is against Jacksonville. The Jags have covered in back-to-back weeks against the Bills and Colts and we’ll back them at home in this spot.

Kansas City Chiefs -2.5 vs. Dallas Cowboys

SP: Don’t be surprised if the Chiefs go on a run. Their offensive line is getting healthier by the minute, which provides Patrick Mahomes more time to get the ball to open-field weapons and let them make plays in space. More importantly, Kansas City’s defense has tightened up over the last few weeks. The Chiefs changed some of their schematics and adding Melvin Ingram up front could turn out to be a huge deal. You rarely get to lay less than a field goal with KC and we’ll gladly do it.

Washington Football Team +3.5 at Carolina Panthers

MC: Cam Newton has had a little more than a week to assimilate himself with the Panthers. That feels like a potential problem when he actually has to run the game plan and lead the offense. The Carolina defense is solid, and Washington will struggle at times to move the ball, but so will the Panthers. Let’s grab the points in a game that could be very short on offense.

Baltimore Ravens -5 at Chicago Bears

SP: We expect Lamar Jackson to play for Baltimore and the market believes so, too. The Bears are a very bad football team and it’s fun to bet against them when they play anybody with a pulse. Chicago’s offensive line continues to put rookie quarterback Justin Fields in poor situations and Matt Nagy loves field goals more than he loves touchdowns. Chicago (16.7 PPG) won’t score enough to keep this one interesting. Lay the points.

RECORD: (25-23-2, +26 points)