This Fan Will Make Absurd Money If Astros Comeback, Win World Series

One Houston Astros fan may be sweating more than the players during Game 6 of the World Series.

There’s much more on the line than just the Commissioner’s Trophy as one Astros fan has a chance to come away with millions of dollars if Houston is able to complete a miraculous 3-1 series comeback and take down the Atlanta Braves.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, a furniture store owner from Houston, placed massive bets worth millions of dollars down on the Astros. If they are able to take home the World Series title, he could be in line for a pay day worth roughly $36 million.

Travis Scott at the Astros World Series game with Mattress Mack 🔥



Mack stands to win a sports betting record $36M if Houston wins the World Series @br_betting pic.twitter.com/daoxbeQOXh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 3, 2021

It’s definitely not a secret who “Mattress Mack” wants to win Game 6.