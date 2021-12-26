D'Andre Swift inactive for Week 16 against the Falcons by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Lions have listed D’Andre Swift as inactive for Week 16 due to a shoulder injury. Swift returned to practice this week but in a limited capacity. He leads Detroit with 555 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He’s also utilized as a passing option, picking up 429 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Jamaal Williams, Craig Reynolds and Godwin Igwebuike will likely fill in for the injured Swift. Williams also returned to practice this week after being activated from the COVID-19 list. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Williams is a +190 to score a touchdown against the Falcons.

Also inactive for Detroit are Julian Okwara, Josh Woods, Jermar Jefferson and Jalen Elliott.

The Lions are last in NFC North with a 2-11 record and are eliminated from playoff contention. It can’t get much more depressing in Detroit. First, they lose their starting quarterback, and now they’ll be without their starting running back.

Make sure you head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to get the latest NFL odds.