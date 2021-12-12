NFL Odds: Five Prop Bets To Consider For League’s Week 14 Slate Stefon Diggs anytime touchdown scorer at +125 is enticing by Sean T. McGuire 16 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s Week 14 of the NFL season, and there are plenty of enticing bets to be made with Sunday’s full slate of games.

Here are five prop bets worth considering ahead of Week 14:

Jared Goff under 0.5 passing touchdowns (+210)

Goff has five games this season without a passing touchdown, including four of his last seven games for the Detroit Lions. Yes, he threw three touchdowns against in a Week 13 win over the Minnesota Vikings, but he’ll have a more difficult matchup with the Broncos on Sunday. Denver only has allowed 15 passing touchdowns in 12 games, which is fourth-best in the league, and two QBs this season have failed to throw for a touchdown against Vic Fangio’s team. Additionally, Goff will be without some of his top targets including T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Those odds make it plenty enticing, too.

Taysom Hill anytime scorer +150

We usually hate going with a quarterback as a touchdown scorer, but Hill essentially is a running back who touches the ball on every snap. Hill played 100% of the snaps in Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys and it was the first time this season the dual-threat QB play 50% or more of the snaps and didn’t score a touchdown. It feels like Hill will have goal-line opportunities against the New York Jets in Week 14. Alvin Kamara is set to return, but Mark Ingram, another red-zone option for the Saints, won’t be active.

Stefon Diggs anytime scorer +125

Sunday’s contest between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers feels like it could turn out to be a shootout. With Buffalo’s lack of running game and Tampa Bay’s leakiness against the pass — the Bucs have allowed 21 passing touchdowns on the season — Diggs at plus-money is well worth it. The Bills star wideout has seven touchdowns in 12 games this season.

Matt Ryan Over +0.5 interceptions +115

Ryan, who has 11 interceptions in 12 games this season, now has at least one interception in five of his last seven contests. He’ll go up against a Carolina Panthers defense that has interceptions in six of their 12 games this season with a pair of picks against Ryan in Week 8. He’s another example of a solid play at plus-money.

Devonta Freeman Over 13.5 carries -130

Freeman has taken over as Baltimore’s lead back. He’s played 58% of snaps in four of the last five games and received 14 or more carries in each of his last three games, including 16 rushing attempts two weeks prior against the same Cleveland Browns. He’s a solid fantasy football option, too. The Ravens have struggled throwing the ball of recent, and that benefits Freeman in this case. Expect another ground-and-pound game in the AFC North clash.