Under Bettors Were Treated To Yet Another Win In Army-Navy Football Game It's the 16th straight year where the Under cashed by Sean T. McGuire 44 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Death, taxes and the Under whenever Army and Navy take the gridiron.

One of college football’s best rivalry games took center stage Saturday as the Army Black Knights took on the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Jets and New York Giants.

And for bettors who put a wager on the Under 35, well, they were treated to yet another win following the 17-13 final. Notably, it was the 16th straight year where the Under cashed in the Army-Navy game.

It probably was a bit of a scare for those who did place an Under wager, though. After all, Army took a 10-7 lead over Navy after the first quarter in what felt like an offensive showcase given the history of the two teams. Those 17 points were scored on the first three drives of the game.

Navy entered Saturday’s game as a seven-point underdog but concluded its season 4-8 following a second straight win. Army, who fell to 8-4 with the loss, will play Missouri in the Armed Forced Bowl on Dec. 22.