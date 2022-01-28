Play AFC Championship Pick ‘Em To Win Gift Card While Watching Bengals-Chiefs Sign up now and you could win by NESN Staff 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Are the Kansas City Chiefs destined for a third straight Super Bowl appearance, or are the Cincinnati Bengals about to announce their presence with absolute authority?

We’ll learn the answer to all questions Sunday afternoon when the Chiefs host the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. You can also win Sunday by playing the AFC Championship Game contest at NESN Games with a $25 Amazon gift card on the line.

All you have to do is sign up and make your picks for Sunday’s game, including the spread, total and a few props. Sign up and check out the picks below.

Point spread: Kansas City -7.5

Over/under: 54.5

Race to 10 points

Highest-scoring quarter

Joe Burrow passing yards: over/under 284.5

Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards: over/under 83.5

Patrick Mahomes passing yards: over/under 288.5

Travis Kelce receiving yards: over/under 73.5

