Sign Up For NFL Pick 'Em Wild-Card Contest At NESN Games To Win $100 Gift Card

This is the moment NFL fans and bettors have been waiting for: The playoffs are finally upon us, and business is officially about to pick up.

The NFL’s wild-card weekend kicks off Saturday afternoon in Cincinnati, the beginning of a three-day pigskin party culminating on Monday night as yet another primetime game is added to the mix.

And while you spend your entire weekend taking it all in, you can also win big with this week’s NFL Pick ‘Em contest at NESN Games. The rules are just about as simple as can be. You just have to pick the against-the-spread winners of the six games this weekend, and you can win a $100 Amazon gift card.

Head on over to NESN Games to sign up and play or just fill out your picks in the form below. As a reminder, here are this weekend’s games.

Las Vegas Raiders at (-5.5) Cincinnati Bengals

New England Patriots (-4.5) Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles at (-7.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers at (-3.5) Dallas Cowboys

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-11.5) Kansas City Chiefs

Arizona Cardinals at (-3.5) Los Angeles Rams

That’s not your only chance to win this weekend, either. While you’re there, sign up for the Patriots Pick 6, the Saturday wild-card weekend challenge, SNF Challenge for the Sunday night game and the MNF Challenge for Monday night’s game, and you can win more great prizes.