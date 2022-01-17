Super Bowl Odds: Examining Latest Lines With One Wild-Card Game Left
There's still one more game to go
Yes, one game still remains in the NFL’s Super Wild-Card Weekend with the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams set to face off in the final NFC wild-card game Monday night. But with the bulk of the action — and the first playoff Sunday — behind us, it’s worth another look at the latest Super Bowl odds.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills kicked things off Saturday, advancing to the next round with wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots, respectively. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eliminated the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs rocked the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Green Bay Packers were favored at the end of the regular season, and they remain atop the leaderboard as far as DraftKings Sportsbook is concerned. Here are the latest lines:
Super Bowl Odds
Packers +380 (bet $100 to win $380)
Chiefs +400
Bills +500
Buccaneers +500
Tennessee Titans +850
Rams +1000
49ers +1100
Bengals +1300
Cardinals +2500
Of course, it will be worth taking a look at these once more following Monday night’s game, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.