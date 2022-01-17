Super Bowl Odds: Examining Latest Lines With One Wild-Card Game Left There's still one more game to go by Jenna Ciccotelli 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Yes, one game still remains in the NFL’s Super Wild-Card Weekend with the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams set to face off in the final NFC wild-card game Monday night. But with the bulk of the action — and the first playoff Sunday — behind us, it’s worth another look at the latest Super Bowl odds.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills kicked things off Saturday, advancing to the next round with wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots, respectively. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eliminated the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs rocked the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Green Bay Packers were favored at the end of the regular season, and they remain atop the leaderboard as far as DraftKings Sportsbook is concerned. Here are the latest lines:

Super Bowl Odds

Packers +380 (bet $100 to win $380)

Chiefs +400

Bills +500

Buccaneers +500

Tennessee Titans +850

Rams +1000

49ers +1100

Bengals +1300

Cardinals +2500

Of course, it will be worth taking a look at these once more following Monday night’s game, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.