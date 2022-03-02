Buffalo Sabres Starting Craig Anderson in Net Against Toronto Maple Leafs by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Sabres.com’s Jourdon LaBarber reports that the Buffalo Sabres will be starting Craig Anderson in the net against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Craig Anderson will start in goal. — Jourdon LaBarber (@JourdonLaBarber) March 2, 2022

Anderson has lost his past four starts, allowing 15 goals over that period. This season, he has a .905 save percentage, a 3.01 goals-against average, and has won six of the 13 games he’s started. Buffalo allows the third-most shots per game in the NHL with 34.3, while Toronto takes the seventh most with 34.6. The Leafs are also the third-highest scoring team in the league, putting up 3.68 goals per game, while the Sabres allow the fourth-most goals in the league with 3.59.

Anderson’s previous game was a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars, where he allowed four goals on 31 shots.

Needless to say, it seems like Anderson is in for a busy night.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Buffalo Sabres are +330 on the moneyline and +2.5 (-140) on the puck line against the Maple Leafs.