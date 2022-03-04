Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker OUT Friday vs. Knicks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NBA.com’s official injury report, Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker is out for Friday’s game against the New York Knicks.

Booker remains in the league’s health and safety protocols, despite reports of an inconclusive COVID-19 test.

This will be the 25-year-old’s second straight game on the Suns sideline.

Phoenix is also without point guard Chris Paul who will likely miss the remainder of the season with a fracture in his right thumb.

For the season, Booker is posting per-game averages of 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 54 games.

Landry Shamet started in Booker’s place on Wednesday and notched 12 points along with three rebounds in the Suns’ 120-90 blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers. In eight starts, Shamet has averaged 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. Currently priced at the minimum $3,500 on FanDuel, the 24-year-old is certainly worth a look in Friday DFS contests (assuming he earns another start).

Meanwhile, Cam Johnson ($5,800 on FanDuel) and Cameron Payne ($5,000 on FanDuel) should also continue to see extended minutes. Johnson came off the bench to lead the Suns with 20 points on Wednesday, while Payne recorded five points, eight assists, and two steals in 20 minutes. Both represent strong DFS targets this evening.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Suns listed as -6.5 favorites on the spread and -280 on the Moneyline.