SEC Conference Tournament Bracket Set: Three-Team Race Between Kentucky, Auburn, & Tennessee

With the SEC regular season in the books, the field is set for the 2022 SEC Tournament, and FanDuel Sportsbook has listed Kentucky as the favorite at -140.

The tournament is being held at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, FL, with first-round action set to begin on Wednesday, March 9. Second-round games are scheduled for March 10, while quarterfinal and semifinal matchups will tip-off on March 11 and 12, respectively. The tournament will conclude with the conference championship matchup on Sunday, March 13, at 1:00 p.m. on ESPN.

The 12 SEC teams competing in the tournament are as follows: No. 1 Auburn, No. 2 Tennessee, No. 3 Kentucky, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 5 LSU, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7. South Carolina, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 9 Florida, No. 10 Mississippi State, No. 11 Vanderbilt, No. 12 Missouri, No. 13 Ole Miss, and No. 14 Georgia.

Odds To Win SEC Tournament Kentucky: +200 Auburn: +270 Tennessee: +370 Arkansas: +700 LSU: +1100 Alabama: +1600 Mississippi State: +4500 Texas A&M: +5500 Florida: +6000 South Carolina: +12000 Vanderbilt: +20000 Georgia: +49000 Ole Miss: +49000 Missouri: + 49000

Despite only being the No. 3 seed, Kentucky holds the shortest odds to cut down the nets in Tampa Bay at +200. No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Tennessee don’t trail far behind, priced at +270 and +370, respectively. A significant drop-off follows the next-shortest odds coming on No. 4 Arkansas at +700.

The tournament winner will qualify for the NCAA Tournament via an automatic bid., aka March Madness. An automatic bid is awarded to the team that wins their respective conference, thus clinching an NCAA tournament berth, which begins on March 15-16 with the First Four.

The field of 68 is announced on Selection Sunday, March 13, at 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS, with the Final Four on April 2 and the Championship Game on Monday, April. 4.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Ole Miss, 6:00 p.m., SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Georgia, 25 minutes after Game 1, SEC Network

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

Game 3: No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Florida, 12:00 p.m., SEC Network Game 4: No. 5 LSU vs. Game 1 Winner, 25 minutes after Game 3, SEC Network Game 5: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Mississippi State, 6:00 p.m., SEC Network Game 6: No. 6 Alabama vs. Game 2 Winner, 25 minutes after Game 5, SEC Network

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs. Game 3 Winner, 12:00 p.m., ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Game 4 Winner, 25 minutes after Game 7, ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. Game 5 Winner, 6:00 p.m., SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Kentucky vs. Game 6 Winner, 25 minutes after Game 9, SEC Network

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 1:00 p.m., ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 25 minutes after Game 11, ESPN

SUNDAY, MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Game 13: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner, 1:00 p.m., ESPN