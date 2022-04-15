2022 NBA Champion-Odds Power Rankings: Suns Sit Comfortably on Top by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

In what has felt like an eternity, the NBA Playoffs are nearly upon us, with the opening round scheduled to tip off Saturday, April 16. With many teams making viable claims to be title contenders, let’s have a look at the league’s power rankings.

Top 10 (Based on FanDuel NBA Finals Odds)

1) Phoenix Suns (+250)

No surprise here. The Suns have been the class of the NBA all season long, earning a franchise-record and league-best 64 wins.

First Round Matchup: Clippers-Pelicans Play-In Game Winner

2) Milwaukee Bucks (+480)

The defending champs hit their stride in the second half of the season and Giannis Antetokounmpo may very well be the best player in basketball. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have also proven to be more than capable sidekicks.

First Round Matchup: vs. Chicago Bulls

3) Miami Heat (+750)

Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, and Bam Adebayo shared the court together for a grand total of 51 minutes. That still didn’t stop Miami from finishing atop the Eastern Conference.

First Round Matchup: Hawks-Cavs Play-In Game Winner

4) Golden State Warriors (+800)

Despite all the injuries, Golden State managed to reel off 53 wins. Stephen Curry is expected to return for the start of the postseason, which is music to the ears of head coach Steve Kerr.

First Round Matchup: vs. Denver Nuggets

5) Boston Celtics (+850)

Jayson Tatum is a superstar and the Celtics are a remarkable 24-6 since February 1, ranked first in both offensive and defensive rating.

First Round Matchup: vs. Brooklyn Nets

6) Brooklyn Nets (+950)

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are both healthy (not to mention available for all home games). Although there are rumblings Ben Simmons could return as soon as the first round, KD & Kyrie is all that is required for Brooklyn to make a run.

First Round Matchup: Boston Celtics

7) Memphis Grizzlies (+1400)

Ja Morant is back, but the Grizzlies have shown why they’re one of the league’s best and deepest teams, going 20-5 without their superstar, en route to earning the second-best record in the NBA.

First Round Matchup: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

8) Philadelphia 76ers (+1600)

When at their best, there are very few tandems in the league better than Joel Embiid and James Harden. The only question is, which version of Harden will we see come playoff time?

First Round Matchup: vs. Toronto Raptors

9) Utah Jazz (+2400)

Utah caught a break in that Mavs superstar Luka Doncic may not be available for their opening-round matchup. However, a poor finish and rumors of potential locker room strife have me worried.

First Round Matchup: vs. Dallas Mavericks

10) Denver Nuggets (+3600)

It doesn’t sound like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are walking through the door anytime soon. There is only so much Nikola Jokic can do on his own.

First Round Matchup: vs. Golden State Warriors

