Minnesota Twins Catcher Gary Sanchez Out Lineup on Saturday by SportsGrid 7 minutes ago

Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup Saturday for the Minnesota Twins, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

#MNTwins lineup vs. RHP Logan Gilbert:



CF Byron Buxton, R

3B Luis Arraez, L

SS Carlos Correa, R

2B Jorge Polanco, S

DH Alex Kirilloff, L

1B Miguel Sanó, R

RF Max Kepler, L

C Ryan Jeffers, R

LF Nick Gordon, L



SP Sonny Gray — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) April 9, 2022

Sanchez was acquired from the New York Yankees along with Gio Urshela just before spring training started. Still, it was unknown if the Twins wanted Sanchez to be their starting catcher or just wanted to shed the salary of Josh Donaldson in the deal.

On Opening Day, Sanchez went 0-4 but came within a few feet of tying the game on a deep fly ball in the ninth inning. The knock-on Sanchez has been twofold. First, he’s not a very good defensive catcher, and second, he’s a strikeout machine at the plate. On Saturday, Ryan Jeffers will start at catcher for the Twins, with Alex Kirilloff at designated hitter.

Another trade addition by the Twins, Sonny Gray, will make his debut Saturday. He will be up against Logan Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners. The Twins are +142 (-1.5) on the run line and -146 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-105), and under (-115).

