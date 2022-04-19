NFL Draft Odds: Three Prospects Who Could Sneak Into Round 1 Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft will be held on April 28 by Scott Neville 46 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 NFL Draft has more unpredictability than in years past due to a lack of clarity at the top of the big board.

Mock drafts have lacked continuity all offseason as experts and analysts seem to be taking more shots in the dark than usual. The unknown could provide value for bettors, as oddsmakers will have just as much trouble projecting how the board will fall.

Here are three potential prospects that could jump into Round 1.

Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon, +150

Kyler Gordon has the size, strength and athleticism to shine in the NFL as a boundary cornerback. He’s picked up steam lately and climbed mock drafts as Round 1 approaches. He’s a common pick to land with the Kansas City Chiefs, who are in desperate need of secondary help and have the No. 29 and No. 30 picks in the draft.

A $100 bet at DraftKings Sportsbook would pay out $250.

Florida Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam, +135

Kaiir Elam is another player that will benefit from a late run of cornerback-needy teams in Round 1. The Buffalo Bills at No. 25, Tennesee Titans at No. 26, Green Bay Packers at No. 28, the aforementioned Chiefs with back-to-back selections and the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 31 all fit that description and could snag Elam at the back-end of Round 1.

The former Gator has the size, length and speed to entice NFL front offices, highlighted by his 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann, +135

Bernhard Raimann is an extremely athletic prospect as a converted tight end that moved to the offensive line in 2020. His tangible traits are off the charts and his best football is ahead of him as he continues to refine his technique.

He’s been mocked as a first-round talent and has been linked to the New England Patriots among others.