How Oddsmakers Expect Celtics To Fare In NBA Finals Vs. Warriors The Celtics are -130 to win the NBA Finals by Scott Neville

The Boston Celtics gutted their way past the Miami Heat, needing all seven games to win the Eastern Conference finals.

They advance to the NBA Finals to take on the Golden State Warriors, who may present the C’s toughest challenge yet, though they are not nearly as battled-tested as Boston, who had to defeat the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Heat.

The series is nearly a coin flip according to oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook, but they did give the edge to the Warriors, with home-court advantage likely playing a hefty role in the decision making.

The Warriors were given -150 odds to bring home the Larry O’Brien trophy while the Celtics sit at +130. A $100 bet on Boston would pay out $230 if Jayson Tatum and company can finish the job.

The Celtics will head to the Bay Area to take on the Warriors for Game 1 Thursday at Chase Center. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. Boston opens as 3.5-point road underdogs.