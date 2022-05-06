MLB Odds: How Long Were Mets To Beat Phillies Prior To Ninth Inning? The Mets came back from a 7-1 deficit on Thursday night by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Mets showed on Thursday the game is never over no matter the deficit.

The Philadelphia Phillies held a 7-1 lead over the Mets heading into the top of the ninth inning. Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos were having fantastic outings. It’s very easy for teams facing a six-run deficit to give up, but the Mets fought back and scored seven runs in the top of the ninth inning and held off the Phillies in the bottom of the ninth to win the game.

It was not only a great win for the NL East leaders, but live bettors gained a huge profit as well. FanDuel Sportsbook had the live odds heading into the ninth inning at +1480. This means that a $100 bet would have paid out $1580. On the opposite end, the Phillies were -4500 favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the game.

The live moneyline was as high as 60/1 on Caesar’s Sportsbook. This means a $100 bet on the Mets live moneyline would have paid out $6100.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, the Mets had lost their last 330 games over the last 25 seasons when trailing by 6 or more runs entering the final frame.

It was a night to remember for Starling Marte and the Mets, and it was an even better night for live bettors.

