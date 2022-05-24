Why Oddsmakers Probably Are Hoping Jaylen Brown’s Game 4 Starts Series Trend Brown tied a postseason-low 12 points in Game 4 by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

While Green Teamers hope Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown kicks a troubling trend in the Eastern Conference finals, bookmakers likely aren’t hoping for the same redemption story.

Brown, after all, presents the most liability for BetMGM when it comes to the first-ever Eastern Conference MVP award, also known as the “Larry Bird Trophy.” The NBA All-Star is responsible for the most bets and most money, as revealed in a release by BetMGM.

Brown’s ticket count (32.9%) is more than double that of Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum (15.4%) and triple Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (10.1%). And oddsmakers have taken more money on Brown (34.1% of handle) than either Tatum (33.4%) or Heat star Jimmy Butler (12.7%).

Brown opened at 9-to-1 to win the award and currently remains the same. Tatum (-110) and Butler (+165) are the two favorites to win the conference MVP with the series now turning into a best-of-three after Boston’s Game 4 win on Monday night.

Fortunately for oddsmakers, they’ve witnessed a pair of performances from Brown that could negatively impact his MVP chances.

The Celtics wing scored 40 points on 70% from the field on Saturday, but it ultimately came in a Game 3 defeat. Brown’s performance, despite what his number may indicate at first glance, weren’t all stellar as he also recorded a team-worst seven turnovers in the six-point loss. Brown’s bounce back Game 4 wasn’t anything to stop the presses over, either. He tied a playoff-low 12 points while shooting 25% from the field in 29 minutes. He did limit his turnovers (one) but compiled just two assists. Brown’s impact in Game 4 was far greater — depicted by his plus-24 rating — but voters could point to his turnovers in Game 3 and inefficiency in Game 4 while selecting the conference MVP.

Those at BetMGM certainly are hoping that will be the case while likely even wishing Brown continues on a downward trend.

Brown and the Celtics, a 1.5-point road favorite, will take on the Heat with Game 5 scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.