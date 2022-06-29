2022 Texas A&M Aggies Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With the media coverage surrounding Texas A&M this offseason, you’d think the Aggies were a National Championship favorite heading into 2022. That’s not the case. Texas A&M defeated Alabama last year but finished just 8-4 while losing to Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and LSU. Jimbo Fisher did have this squad ranked within the top five following the conclusion of the 2020 season, and there’s hope the Aggies ascend to a new level after signing two excellent recruiting classes. Two big questions lie in a three-man quarterback battle and a five-star-laden defensive front that must replace all four starters.

Here’s a look at Texas A&M’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Date: September 3

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

This year will be Sam Houston State’s last in FCS before joining the FBS ranks for the 2023 season. Typically among the FCS’s best, the Bearkats could be in for a long night.

Date: September 10

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Aggies may get a chance to give all three of their quarterbacks (Max Johnson, Haynes King, Conner Weigman) a chance to play in Week 1, hopefully providing some clarity heading into this Week 2 matchup. App State is among the Sub Belt’s best, year-in and year-out, so the Aggies must avoid coming out flat like they did last year in Week 2’s 10-7 victory over Colorado.

Date: September 17

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Yet another non-conference game that shouldn’t be considered a cakewalk. The Hurricanes have one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Tyler Van Dyke and aim to compete for an ACC Championship in Year 1 under Mario Cristobal.

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

This matchup isn’t technically a home game, but it will be played in front of a fan-friendly crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. A year ago, the Razorbacks’ 20-10 win marked their first victory in this matchup between for SWC rivals since 2012.

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

The Aggies’ first road trip comes in Week 5 against the Bulldogs. Will Rogers and Mike Leach won this matchup a year ago while outgaining A&M 438 to 297.

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

The brutal scheduling stretch continues with four-straight difficult matchups headlined by a trip to Tuscaloosa. Alabama will be bent on revenge after the Aggies upset the Crimson Tide 41-38 on the field a year ago and Nick Saban in the news over the offseason.

Date: October 22

Time: TBD

After a tough six-game stretch to start the season, A&M gets a much-needed bye before heading on the road to battle with South Carolina. Shane Beamer is getting a lot of positive press, and the program is building momentum with Spencer Rattler in town at quarterback, but the Aggies won this game 44-14 a year ago.

Date: October 29

Time: TBD

The Rebels won this matchup 29-19 a year ago, snapping a three-game Aggies winning streak in the series. This game will feature two of the best running backs in the country in A&M’s Devon Achane and Ole Miss’s Zach Evans.

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

Billy Napier appears to have a multi-year rebuilding project on his hands after Dan Mullen left this roster dangerously thin. The Gators went just 3-6 against Power Five competition a year ago, with one of those victories coming over lowly Vanderbilt.

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

The Aggies have won two straight against Auburn after dominating defensively in last year’s 20-3 win. Texas A&M has a lot of positive momentum this season while Auburn appears to be moving in the opposite direction, but do the results reflect that on the football field?

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

This matchup can be considered as close to an unwinnable game as it gets in college football for the poor Minutemen. UMASS went just 1-11 a year ago while losing to two FCS schools, so head coach Don Brown has a lot of work to do.

Date: November 26

Time: TBD

These teams have alternated wins over the past four seasons, with the home team coming away victorious each time. That would be a good sign for the Aggies, who will host this contest to end the season, one they need to finish strong with the spotlight on them.