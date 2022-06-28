Kevin Durant Odds: Where Celtics Stand On List To Acquire Nets Star Durant reportedly has been mulling his future with the Nets by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The opt-in of Kyrie Irving might have convinced Kevin Durant to remain with the Nets, but if the NBA superstar does indeed want out of Brooklyn, he’ll be able to get out.

Durant has been seriously mulling over his future with the Nets, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, and was considering his options before the Irving development Monday. It seems possible Durant could force a trade given the Nets still could trade Irving this offseason or next season. The talented point guard currently is only locked up for the 2022-23 season with the Nets having been hesitant to give a long-term contract.

Back to Durant, though. There would be dozens of teams putting in a call to acquire the 10-time All-NBA talent. Some teams, however, make more sense than others.

Bookies.com oddsmaker Adam Thompson revealed hypothetical odds — projected prices that are not available at an American sportsbook — as to the next team Durant will play for, if not the Nets.

The Miami Heat are the betting favorite (5-to-1) with the Los Angeles Clippers (+550), Portland Trail Blazers (8-to-1) and Los Angeles Lakers (8-to-1) all having shorter odds than the Celtics (+850). The Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks (all +950) are among those listed as well.

Boston’s betting prices, specifically, indicate a 10.5% implied probability.

Celtics analyst Brian Scalabrine believes Boston can make the best offer of any team should Durant and the Nets get involved in trade talks. The Celtics also offer Durant the chance to win now as Boston, though the team would certainly like different, is fresh off an NBA Finals appearance.

Durant, 33, signed a four-year, $194 million contract with the Nets, which will go into effect next season. He’ll become a free agent after his age-37 season.