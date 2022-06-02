NBA Finals Odds: Public Looking For Celtics’ Marcus Smart To Start Strong The public believe Smart will fill the stat sheet by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off Thursday from Chase Center in San Francisco, and while many have the home team coming up with the victory, the betting public seems to be high on one Boston Celtics player in particular; Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.

Despite being hobbled by an ankle injury, DraftKings Sportsbook announced that Smart’s total points, rebounds and assists number was the third most bet player prop headed into Game 1.

The sportsbook has Smart’s total PRA set at 24.5, a number that he surpassed in the Celtics’ Game 7 victory over the Miami Heat, and in three of the five games that he was active for in that series. Throughout the Celtics’ playoff run Smart has averaged 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, just enough to surpass the 24.5 number assigned to him by DraftKings.

Another, less direct way in which the public has entrusted Smart is in their second highest bet player prop, where they expect Stephen Curry to score less than 27.5 points in Game 1. With Smart expected to be the primary defender on Curry throughout the game, the public will be leaning on Smart heavily in Game 1.

Tipoff for Game 1 is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET Thursday from Chase Center.