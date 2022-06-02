NBA Finals Odds: Public Leaning Heavily On Warriors Over Celtics The Warriors are 3.5-point favorites in Game 1 by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Golden State Warriors enter the 2022 NBA Finals as favorites to win their seventh NBA Championship, and public action has steadily followed.

The Boston Celtics and the Warriors play Game 1 on Thursday, and Golden State enters Chase Center as 3.5-point favorites. The Warriors will be coming off a six-day layoff since defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals, while the Celtics were only able to close out their series with the Miami Heat four days ago.

Despite that, public action is still heavy on the Warriors to win and cover the spread. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Warriors have received 75% of the bets (86% of the handle) to cover the spread (-115) and 69% of bets (72% of the handle) on the moneyline (-165). This means a $100 bet on the Warriors to cover and win outright would pay out a total of $347.57.

The total has seen a slight rise since opening at 211. The total now sits at 214, and the public is continuing to bet on the Over, garnering an equal amount of 67% on the bets and handle.

There are some bookmakers out there who believe the Celtics have the ability to pull off the series victory and earn their 18th championship in franchise history. However, the Warriors are favorites for a reason, and they could restart their dynasty in 2022.

The public will have to wait until 9 p.m. ET tip off for their NBA Finals questions to be answered as Boston and Golden State hope to bring excitement — and profit — to all those watching.