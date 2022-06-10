NBA Finals Odds: Public Split On Celtics-Warriors Ahead Of Game 4

NESN Logo Sign In

The outcome of Friday’s Game 4 matchup between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will be a pivotal factor in deciding who will walk away from the 2022 NBA Finals as champion. Unsurprisingly, the betting public is split in their opinion, with sportsbooks around the country reporting different numbers.

According to BetMGM, 72% of the public’s bets, and 81% of the handle has been placed on the Celtics to not only win, but cover their -3.5 point spread in Game 4. Welcome news to fans in Boston.

DraftKings Sportsbook has reported different numbers, as 58% of their bettors have placed money on the Warriors to cover a +4 spread, while 66% of moneyline bettors expect Golden State to pull out the upset.

Much like the public opinion outside of the betting world, many view Game 4 as an even matchup between the two storied franchises. Instead, many are pointing to individual player’s and their storyline’s for their opinions.

Game 4 is scheduled to tipoff at 9 p.m. ET from TD Garden.