Cameron Smith Cashes Last Leg Of Five-Figure Parlay For Lucky Bettor One bettor turned $100 into $18,450 by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Colorado Avalanche cashed the first leg and Cameron Smith took care of the rest for one lucky bettor with the Australian’s memorable final round at the 150th Open Championship on Sunday.

Smith’s five consecutive backside birdies went a long way for said bettor, who used a two-leg parlay to turn $100 into $18,450 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The bettor parlayed the Avalanche to win the Stanley Cup with Smith to win the tournament on The Old Course at St. Andrews more than three months prior on April 4. At that time, the parlay presented odds of +18350.

On April 4th, a bettor put $100 on a 2-leg parlay at +18350 odds:



✅ Colorado Avalanche to win the Stanley Cup



✅ Cameron Smith to win the Open Championship



Payout: $18,450.00 pic.twitter.com/Ex6H2DOJNd — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) July 18, 2022

Smith shot an 8-under par 64 during Sunday’s final round to overcome Rory McIlroy, who entered the final round with a four-stroke lead on Smith. Because of that, it wasn’t exactly a great day for those who had McIlroy tickets — and there were a lot of them. Smith finished the tournament 20-under par 268 to edge playing partner Cameron Young and McIlroy, who finished 19- and 18-under, respectively.

Smith’s win came after the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup on June 26, besting the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games during the best-of-seven series.