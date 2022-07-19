MLB All-Star Game Odds: Where MVP Prices Stand For Red Sox Players Rafael Devers represents Boston's best price at 25-to-1 by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Red Sox will be well-represented Tuesday night at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

Rafael Devers will start at third base while batting third for the American League behind Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. The Red Sox third baseman will be joined by Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts and designated hitter J.D. Martinez when the Midsummer Classic kicks off in Los Angeles.

Devers also represents Boston’s best odds to win MLB All-Star Game MVP. He sits at 25-to-1, in front of both Bogaerts (70-to-1) and Martinez (100-to-1).

Here’s a look at the favorites with the best prices to win the award on DraftKings Sportbook:

Shohei Ohtani +390

Aaron Judge +500

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +600

Mookie Betts +750

Giancarlo Stanton +950

Paul Goldschmidt +1300

Byron Buxton +1400

Trea Turner +1600

Manny Machado +1700

Joc Pederson +1700

…

Rafael Devers +2500

…

Xander Bogaerts +7000

…

J.D. Martinez +10000

The fact the top three players with shortest odds — and four of the top five — represent the American League indicate how oddsmakers feel the event will play out. The AL has won each of the last eight Midsummer Classics and enter Tuesday as a slight favorite. (The betting public clearly thinks that is the play, too.)

