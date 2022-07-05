MLB DFS: Ian Anderson, Alex Wood Top Leverage Stacks for Tuesday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

Pitchers seeing the most leverage: Ian Anderson, Alex Wood

Ian Anderson looks to be the pitcher with the most leverage tonight, going up against a reputable St. Louis Cardinals offense. Anderson should be looking forward to a fresh start in July after a pretty rocky June, as he worked a 6.91 ERA. Unlike Anderson, the Cardinals have been rolling since June 1, being in the top ten in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+. In addition, Nolan Arenado is hitting like nobody’s business behind NL MVP favorite Paul Goldschmidt. There is undoubtedly more in the tank for Anderson than his June stint lets on, as his xERA and xFIP are not in terrible shape. However, this feels more like an âI’ll believe it when I see itâ moment with Anderson, and the Cardinals are certainly not the ideal opponent to face when looking to get back on track. Nonetheless, the expected ownership and desirable salary are in the right place to be willing to take that chance on Anderson’s potential upside.

Alex Wood will be on the mound tonight for the San Francisco Giants as they go up against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wood has had a pretty serviceable season with more in the tank as we see his ERA over 5.00, but his xERA is below 4.00. His xFIP of 3.36 also adds to the idea that there could be a change of fortunes in Wood’s future. Could that change start tonight? The D-Backs have not been great lately; over the past two weeks, they have been in the bottom five in wOBA and wRC+. Arizona also has some upside in the power department, ranking in the top ten in ISO on the season, but Wood can limit power nicely. Wood has a favorable matchup going his way tonight, so grabbing the leverage on Wood at not an overly expensive salary is an enticing play to make.