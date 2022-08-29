Fantasy Football Fallout: Christian Kirk Stock Soars With Jaguars Trade Laviska Shenault is gone and Kirk is primed for targets by Sean T. McGuire 18 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

You don’t have to agree with the Jaguars regarding the amount of money they gave Christian Kirk this offseason in order to see Jacksonville is expecting a lot from the wideout.

Kirk, who signed a four-year deal worth $72 million this offseason, was brought in to be Trevor Lawrence’s top receiving target. And while that was depicted with the payday, the Jaguars seemingly doubled down Monday by trading fellow receiver Laviska Shenault. Shenault recorded in the neighborhood of 60 receptions and 600 yards each of the last two seasons in Jacksonville hinting he could compete for the team’s second receiver spot with Marvin Jones Jr.

In turn, Kirk’s fantasy football stock feels like it has soared given he now has one less receiver to compete with for targets. Kirk currently sits at WR34 and 86th overall in Yahoo’s fantasy football rankings with Jones Jr. viewed as WR79 and 231st overall. The rankings indicate those at Yahoo are much higher on Kirk than Jacksonville’s other receiving options.

Kirk, entering his fifth season in the league, is coming off a career year in which he tallied career-highs in receptions (77) and yards (982). The former second-round pick finished the 2021 campaign as WR26 in total scoring, per Sportradar.

On the other hand, however, perhaps Panthers receivers D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson are impacted negatively given the arrival of another capable pass-catcher? Moore, though, certainly remains more of a viable starter in fantasy football leagues.