Bills’ Week 1 Dominance Has Major Impact On 2022 Futures Market

There are plenty of overreactions to go around following a wild Week 1 of the NFL season, but the betting public seems to be hoarding a majority of those overreactions to influence their decisions on Buffalo Bills futures bets.

The Bills thoroughly dominated the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night to the tune of a 31-10 victory at SoFi Stadium, making a statement in front of a national audience that they are indeed ready to contend with the very best the NFL has to offer. That same national audience seemingly took straight to their local sportsbooks to place wagers on Buffalo, boosting just about every Bills future imaginable.

Following Week 1, the Bills lead the league in both total bets (13.5%) and handle (21.6%) to win the Super Bowl this season, according to BetMGM data analyst John Ewing. The odds have also improved for Buffalo after its early win, with the Bills now sitting at +500 to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

Here’s a look at the top Super Bowl odds, courtesy of BetMGM.

Buffalo Bills (+500)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+700)

Kansas City Chiefs (+750)

Los Angeles Chargers (+1200)

Green Bay Packers (+1400)

Philadelphia Eagles (+1400)

Los Angeles Rams (+1600)

Baltimore Ravens (+1800)

Denver Broncos (+2000)

Minnesota Vikings (+2200)

Of course, given they are the Super Bowl favorite and the rest of the AFC East looked like garbage early on, the Bills are a major favorite (-350) to win the division this season, according to BetMGM.

Just like his team has on a whole, Bills quarterback Josh Allen has received major support from the public. Allen is the current favorite to take home the NFL MVP award according to BetMGM — carrying +450 odds. He has commanded a league-leading 16% of bets so far and trails only Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (26.2%) in terms of the handle at 22%.

While the season just got started, there’s no doubt the Bills have taken command of the minds of NFL bettors.