NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Bills-Chiefs Back On AFC Collision Course?

NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t let the fact that we’re four days removed from the Buffalo Bills pantsing the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams make you forget just how impressive Josh Allen and company were in Week 1. The Bills, who entered the NFL campaign as the Super Bowl LVII favorite, proved why that was the case on opening night of the 2022 season.

Buffalo dominated Los Angeles to the tune of a 31-10 beatdown despite turning the ball over four times. The Bills gashed the Rams for seven-plus yards per play and converted 90% of their third-down attempts — the fourth team in the past 50 years to do so, per ESPN. The combination of Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis have the potential to become one the best receiver pairs in the league for Allen. And the defense sacked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford seven (!) times with a pair from Von Miller, who switched sidelines this offseason. It already looks like a team-altering addition.

Buffalo’s victory arguably was the most noteworthy performance on the slate, though the Kansas City Chiefs might have something to say for that.

Following a season-opening win, Patrick Mahomes acknowledged how he heard whispers about how the Tyreek Hill-less Chiefs might fall off. Mahomes responded by completing 30 of his 39 passes, shredding the Arizona Cardinals blitz en route to 360 passing yards and five touchdowns. Nine different pass catchers caught balls from Mahomes with Travis Kelce unsurprisingly hauling in eight of the nine passes thrown to him for a team-leading 121 yards.

While Arizona might not prove to be the best measuring stick, the domination of Kansas City — 7.4 yards per play, 6-for-6 in red zone — was telling. It certainly looks like we might have yet another Bills-Chiefs playoff thriller on the horizon this season.

Here are some more NFL takeaways from the Week 1 slate: