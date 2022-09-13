Can Nathaniel Hackett Bettors Kiss Coach Of Year Future Goodbye? The first-year coach was a popular bet for Coach of the Year by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Nathaniel Hackett is the subject of some Tuesday morning quarterbacking after questionable decision-making by the Denver Broncos’ first-year head coach — and rightfully so.

Hackett, in his first NFL game on “Monday Night Football,” allowed valuable time to come off the clock in the final minutes despite the Broncos’ offense driving, trailing by one point and having all three of his timeouts. The most egregious display came as Hackett and the Broncos allowed some 40 seconds to come off the clock — again, with three timeouts — before sending out the field goal unit on fourth-and-5 for a 64-yard attempt. The decision took the ball out of Russell Wilson’s hands, which many found to be the craziest part. Hackett became a laughing stock on Twitter following Denver’s 17-16 defeat in Seattle.

It probably wasn’t met too fondly by those who placed Coach of the Year bets on Hackett in the days and weeks leading up to the NFL season opener. And there were a number of bettors who did so. BetMGM Sportsbook revealed Tuesday morning Hackett represented the fourth-most Coach of the Year tickets at 5.9%, which accounted for 2.8% of the money wagered.

Sure, we’re just one week into a 17-game season, but it’s fair to think the nationally televised display might not soon be forgotten. Perhaps it’s even remains at the forefront of decision-makers’ minds when the time comes to vote on the year-end award? If it proves to be the case, bettors likely would be kissing their futures wagers goodbye after merely one game.

Hackett was 16-1 to win Coach of the Year before Week 1 on DraftKings Sportsbook and dropped following the loss, albeit slightly, to 18-1.