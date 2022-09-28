This Yankees Stat Likely Frustrating For Aaron Judge Bettors Teams are taking a careful approach to the slugger by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Fans and pundits have wondered why teams pitch to Aaron Judge, and it seems like Major League Baseball has caught on.

The New York Yankees slugger is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ American League single-season record, and the feat has felt doable with less than a dozen games left in the season. But Tuesday was another sign of how far away the record is.

The Toronto Blue Jays walked Judge four times, and the outfielder went 0-for-1 on the night. Those who bet on Judge to hit a dinger came out without a profit.

The prop was the most popular bet at Caesars Sportsbook, according to content writer Max Meyer. It was the fifth time in six days the Judge homer prop had gotten the most bets in the entire MLB slate. Those who bet $100 on Judge to homer Tuesday (+195) would have won $295.

Judge has been walked 27 times in September, the most by any Yankee in a month since he had 28 in September 2017, according to ESPN Stats and Info. The outfielder has 60 walks since the All-Star break for the second time in his career (66 in 2017). The only other Yankee to have 60 walks after the All-Star break was Jason Giambi with 64 in 2005.

Fans will have to hope the trend stops if they want to see history, especially Maris’ family who traveled to Boston, then Toronto, to witness Judge potentially tie and maybe break the record.