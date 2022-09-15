Why Saquon Barkley, Rhamondre Stevenson Could Have Strong Week 2’s There are some favorable numbers depending on the sportsbook by Jason Ounpraseuth 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Week 1 brought the drama NFL fans know and love — or hate if they were on the receiving end of the drama. It also provided more information for bettors.

Three-time Super Bowl-winning running back and NFL sports betting analyst LeGarrette Blount was on NESN’s “Ultimate Betting Show” on Wednesday, and host Claudia Bellofatto asked the former Patriots running back who will score a touchdown in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers between Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.

Blount chose the latter believing he will score in short-yardage situations in the red zone, similar to how he was utilized in New England. Caesar’s Sportsbook has priced Stevenson’s anytime touchdown prop at +170. This means a $100 bet would pay out $280. If you’re feeling bold on Blount’s prediction, you could go with the second-year tailback to score the game’s first touchdown at +650 odds, so a $100 bet would pay out $750.

The Patriots will hope to rebound from their Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Stevenson had eight carries for 25 yards in Week 1 and relying on the 24-year-old to improve at Acrisure Stadium could be a key to their first win of the 2022 season.

Blount also identified two running backs who he believes will have a big Week 2. He chose D’Andre Swift of the Detroit Lions and Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants. Swift did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury. Whether this is a precaution from the team or not is unknown, but bookmakers are holding off on Swift props until more information arrives.

As for Barkley, his rushing prop on DraftKings Sportsbook is at 74.5 at -115 odds. This means a $100 bet on the Over would pay out $186.96, and it’s a bet worth considering. Though at Caesar’s Sportsbook, you can get the same line but at -109 odds, so a $100 bet on the Over would pay out $191.74. A clear example of why it’s important to shop for the best line.

The Giants play the Carolina Panthers, who were below average in run defense in 2021, giving up 113.8 rushing yards per game. In Week 1 of the 2022 season, the Panthers gave up 217 rushing yards to the Cleveland Browns.

Barkley had 164 yards in just 18 carries, along with a touchdown, against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, and it appears head coach Brian Daboll wants to make the fifth-year running back the centerpiece of the offense, which makes the prop even more enticing.

If you wanted to buy into Barkley even further, the running back’s rushing and receiving yards prop is set at 108.5. Slighter better odds are on DraftKings (-115) than at Caesars (-117).

Another key thing to note, along with the importance of shopping lines, is these props move fast. Barkley’s rushing props on DraftKings Sportsbook opened at 81.5 with the Overpriced at +100 — a $100 bet pays out $200. That quickly went away with sharps jumping on it, so it’s key to be smart and quick on a prop you like.