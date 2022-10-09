Brian Robinson Jr. Set to Make Commanders Debut vs. Titans by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Brian Robinson Jr’s journey to the NFL took an unexpected turn six weeks ago. The rookie running back was the victim of a carjacking in which he was shot twice in the right leg. Just a few weeks later, Robinson Jr. is set to make his NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans, albeit on a limited snap count.

Commanders’ rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., shot twice in his right leg six weeks ago, is expected to play today against the Titans, though he is likely to be on a pitch count in his first NFL game, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2022

The Commanders drafted Robinson Jr. in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Alabama Crimson Tide product had a banner year in 2021, rushing for 1,343 yards, 204 of which came in the Cotton Bowl, en route to MVP honors.

Robinson Jr. will split snaps with Antonio Gibson, who has started all four games for the Commanders this season. Gibson has been somewhat ineffective, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry.

Washington stumbled out the gates, dropping three of its first four decisions. The betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook suggest that slide will continue as the Commanders enter Week 5’s inter-conference battle as +1.5 underdogs.