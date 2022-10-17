Broncos-Chargers Betting Preview: Three Picks For ‘Monday Night Football’ Is this the week the Broncos get right? by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago

With Week 6 of the NFL regular season nearly complete, let’s try to finish strong with Monday night’s AFC West matchup between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. Now, let’s examine three bets to make for this AFC West rivalry.

Let’s start with the point spread.

Broncos +4 (-110, DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Broncos have had so many head-scratching, almost unexplainable losses this season. Denver only has one loss by more than three points. My gut tells me that the Chargers are a better team and will win the game, but I do believe that the Broncos will be in this game until the final drive. It’s a divisional rivalry and the Chargers don’t present much of a home-field advantage. This game has a game-winning field goal vibe to it, and it could go either way in terms of who wins it. Both quarterbacks in this game are reeling in different ways. Justin Herbert is still battling through a rib injury and Russell Wilson, who hasn’t played well all season long, is playing with a shoulder injury. I’ll take LA to win it but let’s bet on the Broncos to cover the number +4 at -110 available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Under 45.5 points (-110, DraftKings)

One of the reasons why I think the Broncos will cover Monday night against the Chargers is because Denver will finally score some points offensively. The Chargers are banged up with injuries on the defensive side of the ball and that presents the Broncos with some advantages. Conversely, the Chargers also have some injury questions at wide receiver coming into this game with Mike Williams having to take on a greater role with Keenan Allen doubtful. Herbert and running back Austin Ekeler will need to be dynamic for the Chargers to win. Obviously, they are capable of that, but ultimately, this will likely be a defensive game where a timely turnover will determine the winner. That’s why I’m betting on the under 45.5 total points at -110 on DraftKings.

Austin Ekeler anytime touchdown (-150, DraftKings)

My last bet for Monday night’s game is for Ekeler to continue his hot streak. After starting off the season slow, Ekeler now has back-to-back 100-yard games and five touchdowns in the last two weeks. In addition to those five touchdowns, he has 308 total scrimmage yards. Although Hebert and outside weaponry get most of the credit and praise, Ekeler is the key to the offense. I like for him to go over both his rushing prop of 60.5 yards and his receiving prop of 35.5 yards because his versatility is what makes him so dangerous in every game. However, my favorite bet of the night on him is for an anytime touchdown at -150 available on DraftKings.