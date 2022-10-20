Colts' Jonathan Taylor Practices in Full Thursday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor practiced fully again on Thursday as he works his way back from an ankle issue that has caused him to miss the past two games. Taylor suffered the injury in Indy’s Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans and was forced to miss last week’s game against Jacksonville and a loss to the Denver Broncos two weeks ago.

In four games this season, Taylor has attempted 81 rushes for 328 yards and a touchdown. He has also hauled in nine receptions for 44 yards.

Backup RB Nyheim Hines returned to practice yesterday after suffering a concussion in Week 5. The 25-year-old North Carolina State alum missed last weekend’s loss win over the Jaguars. Hines is expected to play this weekend, so Indy should have their full rushing attack ready to deploy.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Colts as slight road underdogs for Sunday’s rematch with the Tennessee Titans. Indianapolis also sits at +116 on the moneyline, and the game total is 42, with both the over and under at -110.