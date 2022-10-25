Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 8: Injuries Have Owners Searching D'Onta Foreman made the most of his opportunity by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago

Fantasy football managers will have to continue to seek reinforcements on the waiver wire entering Week 8 after the previous slate was littered with injuries to lineup mainstays.

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall, who was among the favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year, suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the campaign. But Hall wasn’t the only impactful player that dealt fantasy owners a massive blow. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and Los Angeles Chargers wideout Mike Williams also will be out of fantasy lineups for the foreseeable future with a knee and ankle injury, respectively. Additionally, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Green Bay Packers pass catcher Allen Lazard also suffered injuries.

With that, here are some viable options to target on the waiver wire entering Week 8, all of whom are owned in 51% or fewer Yahoo leagues.

D’Onta Foreman, RB, Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers last week and Foreman made the most of his departure as he saw 54% of offensive snaps and turned 17 touches into 145 yards of offense. He finished RB17 in Week 7, per Sportradar. Foreman initially was thought to share the backfield with Chuba Hubbard following the McCaffrey trade, but the 26-year-old looked explosive in his snaps and Hubbard’s status is in question due to an ankle injury. Foreman concluded Week 7 owned is 51% of Yahoo leagues.

Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

J.K. Dobbins was placed on the injured reserve after undergoing surgery on his knee, clearing the way for Edwards to see more time in his season debut. Edwards saw 36% of offensive snaps with Baltimore still rolling out a committee in the backfield, but turned that opportunity into 16 carries for 66 rushing yards and two scores. He finished RB10 in scoring in Week 7, per Sportradar. The running ability of Lamar Jackson limits the upside of Edwards, but he still should be the lead back in Baltimore for at least the next month. Edwards concluded Week 7 owned in 44% of Yahoo leagues.

Greg Dulcich, TE, Denver Broncos

Wait, who?! Yeah, it’s highly unlikely fantasy football managers will have any idea who Dulcich is, but he’s posted some serviceable numbers since making his NFL debut in Week 6, averaging 11.75 points in the short span. The Broncos tight end has caught eight of the 12 balls thrown his way in the last two weeks, playing 71% and 59% of offensive snaps in the previous two games. With the uncertainty of the tight end position consistently rearing its ugly head, the 2022 third-round pick might be worth adding in the short term as back up signal-caller Brett Rypien targeted him nine times (!) in Week 7. Dulcich ranks TE11 in targets per game and is owned in just 13% of Yahoo leagues.

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

Jones is owned in just 41% of Yahoo leagues after Week 7, but his ability to score points with his legs makes him a valuable streamer at the quarterback position. Jones, despite having a pedestrian group of skill players around him — well, save for Saquon Barkley — ranks QB9 in average scoring on the season. And that’s despite the fact he ranks QB40 in air yards per completion and QB27 in “explosive” passes of 16 or more yards. Jones showed his ability on the ground in Week 7 as he ran for 107 yards, compiling more than 300 yards of offense with two touchdowns. He averages more points than Kirk Cousins, Derek Carr, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and many more.