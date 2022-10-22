Jonathan Taylor Will Play Sunday for the Indianapolis Colts by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Jonathan Taylor will play Sunday for the Indianapolis Colts, the Colts’ official website reports.

Taylor has missed the past two games for the Colts due to an ankle sprain but will return for an important divisional game versus the Tennessee Titans. The Colts lost the first matchup between these two teams.

Taylor wasn’t his usual self even when healthy this season, and in the first game between these two teams, he only had 42 yards on 20 carries to go with one yard on a single reception. These aren’t the numbers you want from someone who some consider the best running back in the NFL.

The Colts will be completely healthy at RB as Nyheim Hines has recovered from his concussion, and Deon Jackson is good to go from his quad injury.