NFL Week 7 Lines: Upstart Jets, Giants Disrespected By Opening Numbers? Oh, and good luck finding a game of the week by Mike Cole 2 hours ago

There are probably going to be a few teams a little annoyed or disrespected if they look at the NFL Week 7 odds.

Take the two New York teams, for example. The Giants and Jets improbably are a combined 9-3 through the first six weeks of the season. Yet, both are underdogs in Week 6 with the Giants getting a field goal in Jacksonville, and the Jets also three-point underdogs on the road in Denver. Obviously, both teams playing away from the Meadowlands factor into those spreads, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see either of those clubs use it as motivation. And if you’re looking for an early lean, those two teams are a combined 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games as underdogs after a pair of outright wins Sunday.

One other situation to monitor going forward: The Cowboys’ quarterback situation certainly could affect their number against the Detroit Lions. Cooper Rush came back to earth Sunday night in Philadelphia, and Dak Prescott is nearing a return. Only a few sportsbooks had taken a position on the game as of Monday morning, so the market certainly could move that one if and when Prescott is cleared.

Here are the rest of the early consensus betting lines and totals for Week 7 of the NFL season.

THURSDAY, OCT. 20

New Orleans Saints at (-1.5) Arizona Cardinals, 44.5

SUNDAY, OCT. 23

Detroit Lions at (-7) Dallas Cowboys, 47.5

New York Giants at (-3) Jacksonville Jaguars, 42.5

Indianapolis Colts at (-2) Tennessee Titans, 42.5

Atlanta Falcons at (-6) Cincinnati Bengals, 45.5

Cleveland Browns at (-6) Baltimore Ravens, 46.5

(-10) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 41

(-5) Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders, 41.5

New York Jets at (-3) Denver Broncos, 42.5

Houston Texans at (-7) Las Vegas Raiders, 44

(-3) Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers, 46.5

Seattle Seahawks at (-6.5) Los Angeles Chargers, 52.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-6.5) Miami Dolphins, 45

MONDAY, OCT. 24

Chicago Bears at (-7.5) New England Patriots, 39.5