Where Patriots Futures Odds Stand With Loss To Packers, QB Injuries

The Patriots officially are Super Bowl long shots, with their odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season in line with some of the NFL’s most mediocre teams.

Such is life when you’re 1-3 to start the campaign and have mounting concerns across the roster, most notably at the quarterback position, where Mac Jones (ankle) and Brian Hoyer (head) are dealing with injuries, leaving fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe as the only QB on New England’s depth chart.

Here are the Patriots’ odds to win Super Bowl LVII, according to several sportsbooks, in wake of their Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers:

DraftKings Sportsbook: +15000

BetMGM: +12500

Caesars Sportsbook: +12500

PointsBet: +12500

FanDuel Sportsbook: +12000

FOX Bet: +10000

Bet365: +10000

The above odds speak to the importance of shopping around for the best number. A $100 bet on the Patriots at DraftKings Sportsbook would net you a profit of $15,000 if New England wins the Super Bowl, whereas that same wager at FOX Bet or Bet365 would land you a $10,000 payday. Big difference.

But perhaps the biggest takeaway: Oddsmakers aren’t exactly expecting Bill Belichick and company to turn around their season en route to a title. The Patriots have the same Super Bowl odds at DraftKings as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions, just behind the New York Giants (+10000) and slightly ahead of the Carolina Panthers (+20000), Washington Commanders (+20000) and Atlanta Falcons (+20000).

Here are a few other Patriots futures odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

To win AFC: +6000

To win AFC East: +2500

To make playoffs: Yes +350, No -500

Regular-season wins: Over 7.5 (+100), Under 7.5 (-120)

Only the Steelers (+10000), New York Jets (+10000) and Houston Texans (+30000) have longer odds to win the AFC. And only the Jets have longer odds to win the AFC East, at +4000, with the Buffalo Bills (-360) and Miami Dolphins (+310) sitting atop that particular market.

Long story short: The Patriots are off to a shaky start, despite a valiant effort in Sunday’s loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field. And it’s reflected in their season-long odds, which paint a rather grim picture of New England’s potential for 2022.