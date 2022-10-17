Who Bookmakers See As Odell Beckham Jr.’s Next NFL Landing Spot Beckham is unlikely to sign until November by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

As the NFL season reaches its midway point, teams are starting to realize how realistic their shot at contention is, and for some franchises, they could be an Odell Beckham Jr. away from the Super Bowl.

The wide receiver continues to recover from a torn ACL and is not expected to sign with a team until November. But that hasn’t stopped bookmakers from setting up odds on who Beckham’s next team will be. Below are the top teams listed on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Los Angeles Rams +175

Buffalo Bills +200

Los Angeles Chargers +550

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +550

Green Bay Packers +700

Kansas City Chiefs +850

New York Giants +1200

Baltimore Ravens +1300

Dallas Cowboys +1700

Philadelphia Eagles +2500

Surprisingly, despite tensions between Beckham and the Rams, Los Angeles is the favorite to sign the veteran, who turns 30 on Nov. 5. Head coach Sean McVay played down those contract disputes, and the Rams reportedly have kept Beckham’s locker intact, signaling they expect the wide receiver to return to the team.

Former Rams pass rusher Von Miller has done his part in recruiting Beckham to the Bills, and of course, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers could use more fire power to help out their struggling offenses.

A return to the Giants would be an interesting one. After Week 6, New York stands at 5-1 thanks to Brian Daboll and his coaching staff.

The Patriots have +5000 odds to sign Beckham, but the prospect of three-time Pro Bowler in New England seems like a distance proposition, even with Bailey Zappe’s sharp play.

Beckham has a number of options to choose from, and it appears the team with the best elevator pitch will be the one to sign him.