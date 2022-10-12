How Sean McVay Addressed Odell Beckham Jr.’s Contract Dispute

During an ongoing back-and-forth between the Los Angeles Rams and disgruntled star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., head coach Sean McVay chimed in on the matter.

On Wednesday, Beckham took to Twitter, expressing frustration with what he described as a “lowest of low” contract extension offer from the Rams.

In efforts to lower the tensions between both sides, McVay spoke, revealing ensured communication with Beckham while also remaining confident in the organization’s willingness to present the 29-year-old veteran with an offer that lives up to his satisfaction.

“I love Odell,” McVay said, per ESPN. “We have constant dialogue. He always knows that certainly I don’t think that’s the last (offer) that will come from us. I’m not familiar with what it is. He knows how we feel about him. We’ve got a little bit of time.”

McVay referenced Beckham’s current contract stance with the organization, signed initially after his release from the Cleveland Browns in November of last season. However, after enduring a torn ACL during the Rams’ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13, Beckham remains on the free agent market.

“But (I) love Odell,” McVay said. “Nothing but good things from me.”

The Rams are flirting with the bottom of the barrel among offenses after fives games into the season — averaging 16 points with 299.8 yards totaled per contest.