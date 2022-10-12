Odell Beckham Jr. Tweets Suggest Wideout Won’t Return To Rams

After Odell Beckham Jr. helped the Rams win a Super Bowl last season, it was perceived as a foregone conclusion that the star wide receiver would return to Los Angeles for this season and beyond.

However, OBJ’s Twitter activity on Wednesday indicates the reigning champions aren’t the frontrunner for his services. In fact, we might be able to rule LA out as a potential landing spot entirely.

Beckham still is unsigned as he works through the final stage of his torn ACL recovery. Rumors surrounding the three-time Pro Bowler’s next step have been heating up of late, as a recent report indicated he will be able to return to game action next month. While the Rams would make sense for Beckham for a variety of reasons, a pair of tweets made it seem as though a reunion with Matthew Stafford and company isn’t likely.

“LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me…. ANYthing! So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that,” Beckham tweeted. “So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home !

The veteran wideout added: “But YES LA treated me normal and special all in the same breath , we see how that played out! For both sides. I went out to win a (trophy emoji) there knowin the risk of playin without an ACL…. and then I got the lowest of low offers after that goin into the next season. Impossible.”

So, where might OBJ end up if the Rams are off the table? A number of teams make sense, but one NFL quarterback-turned-analyst believes there’s a “no-brainer” option for the 29-year-old.