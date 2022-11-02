Fantasy Football Fallout: Winners, Losers From NFL Trade Deadline George Pickens' stock took a turn for the better by Sean T. McGuire 16 minutes ago

The 2022 NFL trade deadline brought quite a bit of movement Tuesday with postseason hopefuls making deals in hopes of title contention.

The Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins, specifically, are two of such teams which improved before the league’s last call. On the other hand, neither the Green Bay Packers or New England Patriots got better while teams in their division did.

And many deals that took place Tuesday could have a trickle-down effect for fantasy football managers. With that, here are a few winners and losers from a hectic deadline day.

George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

The trade of Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears should mean more targets for Pickens, who has made highlight-reel plays during his rookie season but lacked consistency given Pittsburgh’s receiver depth chart and quarterback play. Claypool saw seven more targets than Pickens (43) through eight weeks, and now the Georgia product headlines the depth chart with Diontae Johnson, who has earned the third-most targets in the league (76). Pickens has high upside through the remainder of his rookie season, and beyond. Of note, Pickens is owned in less than 60% of Yahoo leagues.

Are you serious, George Pickens? What a one-handed grab!#PITvsCLE on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/uF4okqrMww pic.twitter.com/4mDGzOOoZu — NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2022

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Hockenson was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Vikings, two teams who each rank inside the top 10 in points scored this season. And while going from Jared Goff to Kirk Cousins probably isn’t a massive upgrade, Hockenson now joins an offense more reliant on the pass, which should help his fantasy stock. Hockenson is TE4 in average scoring after one 40-point week, and might be Cousins’ second-best target behind Justin Jefferson.

Nyheim Hines, RB, Buffalo Bills

The Bills upgraded at the running back position, though the addition of Hines certainly isn’t to the same degree as someone like Alvin Kamara, who Buffalo reportedly put calls in for. Nevertheless, Hines now should take over the third-down reps from rookie James Cook and arguably is more talented than Devin Singletary. Hines, who ranks RB49 in average scoring behind 7.63 points in full-point leagues, wasn’t able to excel with the Colts given he was behind Jonathan Taylor, but joining the Josh Allen-led offense should greatly help his fantasy stock. Hines was added in 13% of Yahoo leagues after the deadline, now owned in 67%.

Honorable mentions: Justin Fields, Christian McCaffrey

Losers:

Broncos running backs

The Broncos running back situation probably is something fantasy managers want to avoid. Melvin Gordon still sits atop the depth chart, Latavius Murray is getting the majority of goal-line work and the recently-added Chase Edmonds, who was included in Miami’s deal for Bradley Chubb, very well could take offensive snaps from both. All three will be reliant on scoring a touchdown for a Broncos’ offense that ranks dead last in red zone percentage.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

It felt like the Packers needed to add at wide receiver, and Green Bay opted not to. No blockbuster for Jerry Jeudy. No Brandin Cooks. No Chase Claypool. Not even a lower-end move for a New York Jets receiver like Denzel Mims or Elijah Moore. Instead, the Packers, who have lost four straight, will look to internal development despite an injury-plagued receiver corps. It was a missed opportunity.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

There was a thought Hunt could be traded given Cleveland’s depth chart of Nick Chubb with D’Ernest Johnson serving as a third string. Hunt, however, will remain in Cleveland. Hunt ranks RB31 in average scoring with 10.65 points in full-point leagues, while his 96 touches and three rushing touchdowns each rank outside the top 15 players at the position.