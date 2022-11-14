Josh McDaniels, Raiders Owe Bettors Apology After Stunner Vs. Colts Las Vegas represented the majority of bets and money by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels owes all those in Raider Nation an apology, and NFL bettors likely will want one, too.

McDaniels and the Raiders opened as a six-point favorite for their Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts despite their 2-6 overall record. But given the Colts were fresh off a one-sided loss to the New England Patriots and dealing with questions surrounding their new coaching staff — Jeff Saturday controversially replaced the recently-fired Frank Reich and was set to make his NFL coaching debut, while Parks Frazier was named the team’s offensive play-caller mid-week — oddsmakers couldn’t help but feel confident in Las Vegas.

Bettors agreed, too. The feeling clearly was there was no chance Derek Carr, Davante Adams and the Raiders would lose to a team with a first-time head coach and wildly inexperienced play-caller.

DraftKings Sportsbook revealed Sunday morning how the Raiders were responsible for 81% of spread handle, 78% of the moneyline handle and 75% of the moneyline tickets. The split on the spread money was the most lopsided of any Week 10 game at DraftKings.

And those betting at DraftKings weren’t alone. Entering the contest, the Raiders represented 86% of the moneyline handle at BetMGM, along with 70% of the spread handle. Las Vegas also was responsible for 70% of the moneyline tickets at WynnBet. Circa Sports also shared how nearly 9% of survivor league participants also chose the Raiders.

Well, McDaniels and company delivered the masses an inexcusable 25-20 loss. It undoubtedly carries a new low for McDaniels and the organization, while well-warranted calls for the coach’s job now are the loudest they’ve been. After all, McDaniels he was out-coached by Saturday, who did not have any experience above the high school level.

And now bettors are left wondering why in the world they trusted McDaniels and the Raiders in the first place.