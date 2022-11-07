Red Sox Odds: Where Boston Lands On 2023 World Series Board Boston's number could change in a hurry by Adam London 2 hours ago

The Boston Red Sox enter the Major League Baseball offseason surrounded by plenty of uncertainty, and this notion is reflected at the sportsbooks.

The 2022 MLB season officially is in the rearview mirror, as the Houston Astros claimed the sport’s ultimate prize with their World Series Game 6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night. As of Monday morning, the new champions have the second-shortest odds (+600) at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Fall Classic again next year, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers (+500). Those clubs slot ahead of the Atlanta Braves (+800) and the top five is rounded out by two of Boston’s fiercest rivals: the Toronto Blue Jays (+1000) and the New York Yankees (+1000).

The Red Sox (+3500) find themselves in the middle of the pack, but only three other American League teams — the Seattle Mariners (+1900), Chicago White Sox (+1900) and the Tampa Bay Rays (+2500) — have shorter 2023 World Series odds than Alex Cora’s club. By these numbers, oddsmakers effectively expect the Red Sox to legitimately compete for one of the three Wild Card spots in the Junior Circut next season. After finishing its latest campaign with a 78-84 record, Boston missed out on the final AL postseason berth by eight games.

Of course, the World Series betting board figures to change as teams across the big leagues start signing free agents and perhaps make trades. And after a disappointing 2022, don’t be surprised if the Red Sox are among the more active organizations this offseason.