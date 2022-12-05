Chiefs Bettors Down Hard After Joe Burrow Leads Bengals To Win Cincinnati appears to have Kansas City's number by Jason Ounpraseuth 32 minutes ago

The Chiefs and the Bengals continued their rivalry Sunday, though it’s been awfully one-sided thus far.

Cincinnati moved to 3-0 against Kansas City over the past two seasons, which means Joe Burrow has never lost to Patrick Mahomes in their NFL careers.

The third-year quarterback was decisive against the Chiefs defense Sunday and came up with a clutch third-and-11 pass to Tee Higgins after the two-minute warning to ice the game.

The 27-24 victory was a statement win for Burrow and the Bengals, but it was a big loss for Chiefs bettors.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, 80% of bets, along with 82% of the handle, was on Kansas City to cover as two-point favorites, and 75% of bets, along with 78% of the handle, were on Chiefs moneyline at -130, according to communications associate Cassie Buontempo. At BetMGM, most the tickets for Sunday’s Week 13 slate were on Kansas City to cover as 2.5-point favorites at 76%, and it commanded the third-most of the handle at 75%, according to data analyst John Ewing.

The win also shook up the AFC playoff standings, with the Buffalo Bills taking control over the No. 1 seed over Kansas City.

The 9-3 Chiefs will take on the lowly Denver Broncos in Week 14, and the 8-4 Bengals will face the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.