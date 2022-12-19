NFL Odds: Best Bets For Packers-Rams On ‘Monday Night Football’ Green Bay enters as a 7.5-point favorite by Travis Thomas 1 hours ago

With Week 15 of the NFL regular season nearly complete, let’s try to finish strong with Monday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers.

Let’s examine three bets to make for this “Monday Night Football” clash between these two NFC underachievers. According to the consensus data on the NESNBets.com live odds page, Green Bay enters the contest as a 7.5-point home favorite.

Let’s start with the point spread.

Rams +7.5 (-110, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Both teams enter Monday night’s game well short of achieving the expectations placed on them before the season. The Rams suffered the worst Super Bowl hangover in recent memory as the injuries to starting players and losses piled up on them as the season waned. The Packers were never in sync offensively as their mercurial quarterback Aaron Rodgers has dealt with injuries and new personnel. Although the season hasn’t gone the way the Packers hoped, they did turn in a vintage performance last week beating the Bears with a well-balanced attack on both sides of the ball. The Rams had an exciting comeback win against the Raiders on primetime last week in Baker Mayfield’s first start for the team. With Mayfield having a full week of practice now and the Rams just playing for respect for the rest of the season, I’m anticipating a competitive game. I’ll take the points tonight for the Rams to make it a ball game on the road +7.5 at -110 available on DraftKings.

Over 39.5 Total Points (-110, DraftKings)

My prediction for how this game will play out is that both teams will have a balanced attack and try to pick their spots for chances on splashy, game-breaking plays down field. The advantage goes to the Packers because they have the advantage in every position offensively. Rodgers isn’t having the kind of season we’re accustomed to seeing, but he has still managed to throw multiple touchdowns in all but four of his starts this season. Mayfield came off the street and threw for 230 yards and the game-winning touchdown last week. Although the Packers have a formidable defense, I expect Mayfield to have some success playing with house money and manage to get the Rams offense into the 20’s. This feels like a 26-20 win for Green Bay so give me the Over 39.5.

Christian Watson anytime touchdown (+140, DraftKings)

My final bet for Monday is on a player who I believe will be the X-factor in the game: Packers receiver Christian Watson. The rookie had a rough start to the season but lately has seemed to put it all together. He has had a few games where he has gone over 100 yards receiving and he has scored a touchdown in four straight games, bringing his season total to eight. He and Rodgers have now developed some chemistry as Rodgers depends on Watson as the deep threat for the Packers offense. With scoring being hard to come by for both offenses, look for Watson to be involved early and often. I’ll take my chances betting on Christian Watson anytime touchdown at +140 available on DraftKings.