Here’s To Hoping You Bet NFL Underdogs During Early Week 15 Slate Underdogs went 6-0 ATS in Sunday's early slate by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago

Those who bet on underdogs to cover their respective spreads during Sunday’s early slate were dealt quite the Week 15 win.

All six underdogs (!) from the 1 o’clock games covered, with three winning straight up.

The Atlanta Falcons covered the 4-point spread in a 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints; the Chicago Bears covered a 9-point spread in a 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles; the Detroit Lions covered the 1-point spread and earned a 20-17 win against the New York Jets; the Pittsburgh Steelers, who entered as a 2.5-point dog, earned a 24-16 victory against the Carolina Panthers; the Dallas Cowboys puked away a 17-point lead only to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars (+4) in a 40-34 overtime verdict; and the Kansas City Chiefs, the biggest favorite on the board (-14), needed overtime just to earn a 30-24 win over the lowly Houston Texans.

Arguably the two most notable results were Dallas’ loss to Jacksonville, as the Cowboys were responsible for 85% of the moneyline handle on DraftKings Sportsbook while 73% of spread bets on DraftKings were on the Eagles to cover against the Bears.