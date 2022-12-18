Here’s To Hoping You Bet NFL Underdogs During Early Week 15 Slate
Underdogs went 6-0 ATS in Sunday's early slate
Those who bet on underdogs to cover their respective spreads during Sunday’s early slate were dealt quite the Week 15 win.
All six underdogs (!) from the 1 o’clock games covered, with three winning straight up.
The Atlanta Falcons covered the 4-point spread in a 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints; the Chicago Bears covered a 9-point spread in a 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles; the Detroit Lions covered the 1-point spread and earned a 20-17 win against the New York Jets; the Pittsburgh Steelers, who entered as a 2.5-point dog, earned a 24-16 victory against the Carolina Panthers; the Dallas Cowboys puked away a 17-point lead only to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars (+4) in a 40-34 overtime verdict; and the Kansas City Chiefs, the biggest favorite on the board (-14), needed overtime just to earn a 30-24 win over the lowly Houston Texans.
Arguably the two most notable results were Dallas’ loss to Jacksonville, as the Cowboys were responsible for 85% of the moneyline handle on DraftKings Sportsbook while 73% of spread bets on DraftKings were on the Eagles to cover against the Bears.